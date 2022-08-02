Sergio Aguero has criticised Manchester City’s decision to sell Raheem Sterling, stating that his former club sometimes make “strange” choices.

The pair won three Premier League titles together, an FA Cup and five League Cups, including a domestic treble in the 2018-19 season.

“I don't understand the sale of Sterling,” Aguero said on his Twitch channel.

“There are times they [City] make strange decisions.”

Aguero on Haaland

Erling Haaland had a debut to forget on Saturday when he struggled to find his feet early on, before missing a huge opportunity to score from Joao Cancelo’s inviting cross.

The £51.2m signing also hit the cross bar with the goal gaping deep in stoppage time.

Haaland has been tipped to win the golden boot award in his first Premier League season after scoring 62 goals from 67 Bundesliga games at Borussia Dortmund.

Aguero, who scored 23 league goals in his first season at City and went on to become the club’s all-time record goalscorer, believes Haaland felt the difference of playing in the Bundesliga versus the Premier League.

“He was too used to Germany.” said Aguero.

“Haaland thought he was alone, then [Virgil] Van Dijk arrived and said ‘welcome to the Premier League’.”

Although Van Dijk was able to keep Haaland relatively quiet during Liverpool’s 3-1 win in the Community Shield, he still thinks the Norwegian will be difficult to play against this season.

“He will make defenders’ lives in England horrible,” said Van Dijk. “Because he is so direct, he has everything, he can head the ball, he is quick; today we kept him at bay. He had one chance, maybe two chances, but other than that we did well together.

“I’m not going to give him too much advice but I think he will know he has to focus on his own game and not worry about what others have to say.”

