Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been impressed with the way Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dealt with a violent robbery at his home earlier this year.

The 33-year-old forward was sidelined for the first few weeks of his career at Stamford Bridge after he suffered a broken jaw during a house robbery at his property in Catalonia while he was still a Barcelona player.

"He wouldn't be human if it didn't affect him," Potter said.

"We're here to support but I think the best thing for him is to play football, to put the incident behind him as quickly as possible and feel comfortable and happy. I think he feels that here. He has acted really professionally, I have been really impressed with him.

"[The burglary] was fairly horrific to be honest. You are talking about something that isn't particularly nice where the family are concerned.

"But I can only act on how he behaves and he has been perfect."

Shortly after the incident, Aubameyang explained in a social media post that “some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff.”

He continued: “They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time and thank God no one else was physically harmed.”

Aubemayang grabbed his first goal for Chelsea in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday as Potter won his first league game as boss.

The Blues host AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.

