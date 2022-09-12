Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has outlined what he wants from his team as he prepares for his first game since being confirmed in his new role.

Ad

He says he wants to build a team where players trust and respect being focal points of his squad.

Premier League 'A special place in my heart' - Tuchel 'devastated' at Chelsea sacking 20 HOURS AGO

“It's about creating a team that competes, that has respect for each other, that is honest, that works together,” Potter told Chelsea’s official website.

“It's a combination of, I would say, football and human values that we try to work with.

“I think that you have to understand that they're human beings first, and the key thing is to try understand them, understand what motivates them and understand what they're like as people.

"Then, from that, try to come to some common ground, try to build relationships, to try to communicate effectively on a daily basis and build.”

Potter reflected on his career so far which included a seven-year coaching spell at Swedish side Ostersunds, before returning to English football.

He says his starting point “would always be the person first” when it comes to interaction with players.

“I had a football career that I was very fortunate to have that gave me loads of opportunities, loads of experience and then my education, after retiring, I suppose gave me a chance to put that into some theory, to put some context to the experiences,” added Potter.

“Challenges abroad meant that I could widen my thoughts on myself, on life, on football, which was a fantastic experience for me, so all of those challenges, all those experiences, I think shape you as a human being.

“They make you grow, they make you develop. I always think that in order to get better you have to take a little step outside of what's comfortable and our job as coaches is to provide the players that opportunity to do that.”

Potter posed for pictures with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali before overseeing a training session on Monday.

The 47-year-old described his new role as a “huge honour”.

“It's the start of a really exciting period. A new ownership I was really impressed by, firstly as people and then the vision of the club,' Potter said.

“The history of the club speaks for itself but it's about trying to create that again in our own way.”

Premier League 'I had to' - Potter explains decision to join Chelsea A DAY AGO