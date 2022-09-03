David Moyes and Declan Rice both hit out at a VAR decision that cost West Ham a point against Chelsea.

A late Maxwel Cornet strikke appeared to have secured a draw for the away side at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel looked on the cusp of another early-season disappointment in the Premier League.

Ad

However after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed due to a perceived foul by striker Jarrod Bowen on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Premier League Bailey grabs equaliser for Villa as City stumble 3 HOURS AGO

That led to criticism from Moyes after the match.

"It is a scandalous decision," said Moyes. "The referee gave it and I don't know who sent him from VAR, but I always thought he would say it is a goal once he went to the screen.

"I have seen it from all angles and find it incredibly difficult to see how that is chalked off. I don't know who in VAR sent him there."

On Twitter, West Ham midfielder RIce - a rumoured Chelsea transfer target - went further still.

“That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles,” he wrote.

Premier League ‘Not the start we wanted’ – Klopp frustrated by Liverpool’s slow start after Everton draw 4 HOURS AGO