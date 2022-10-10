Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher were left flabbergasted by Liverpool’s decision making in their 3-2 defeat against Arsenal , describing it as like “kids football”.

Liverpool’s miserable start to the season continued at the Emirates on Sunday as they were beaten by the Premier League leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side twice equalised, only to concede a third when Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot after a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Saka also scored on the stroke of half-time on a quick counter-attack after Liverpool had lofted a long free-kick into the box and seen it easily cleared.

“I cannot believe what I was seeing,” said former Liverpool defender Carragher in reference to the goal on Sky Sports.

“Liverpool have a free-kick in an area where I’m not sure you can put a good ball into the box. The centre-backs go up, which is a bit alarming to me with a minute to go. You can’t score off the first header from here, so I thought in terms of game management it was criminal, like kids football.

“The biggest problem Liverpool had was doing stupid things in terms of putting players forward for a free-kick.”

Gabriel Martinelli broke for Arsenal and teed up Saka to score at the far post.

Arsenal scored their third when midfielder Thiago fouled Jesus in the box after Liverpool failed to clear their lines, allowing Saka to stroke home the spot.

“It’s no good having all that experience if you’re not going to use it,” said former Manchester United midfielder Keane.

“For all the goals from Liverpool’s point of view it’s so poor, it’s hard to believe what you are watching, it’s really bad position play from such experienced players.”

While it was a disappointing result for Liverpool, the Emirates was rocking as Arsenal continued their fantastic start to the season.

The Gunners have won eight of their nine matches and are top of the table, one point above Manchester City.

“They are playing with confidence,” added Keane.

“Even the game they lost against United they played quite well but it was one of those days where United beat them on the counter.

“They have physicality in the team, they have experience in midfield and young players full of energy and talent. They are scoring goals, the atmosphere at the ground is electric. At the moment they are the biggest threat to Man City.”

Carragher added: “I love the energy of the team. I love the bravery in terms of going for the young players and I love the energy of the stadium, and that’s something I haven’t seen since I have been doing this job.

“There’s an energy and a togetherness. You can feel something.”

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday while Arsenal’s next match is a trip to Leeds.

