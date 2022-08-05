Jurgen Klopp has blasted the scheduling of this year’s World Cup and believes that players’ welfare has not been prioritised.

The Liverpool manager was speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday, and is urging football’s governing bodies to work together and put the players’ needs first.

This year’s tournament in Qatar comes midway through the season, with the final round of top-flight matches taking place on the weekend of November 12. The World Cup begins on November 21 with the final on December 18, only eight days before the Premier League resumes on December 26.

"If you go to the World Cup final, 3rd place too (3rd place play-off), you are already quite busy. I was not angry when I came in but when I talk about it now, I get angry,” he said in his press conference.

“My problem is everyone knows [the calendar] is not right but no-one talks enough about it. Something has to change."

"FIFA, UEFA, FA, PL, please all talk! One meeting together where the topic is the most important part of the game: the players!

"This World Cup happens at the wrong moment for the wrong reasons."

Aside from the World Cup scheduling, Klopp also discussed the progress of Darwin Nunez since his summer move from Benfica.

The Uruguayan got off the mark for the Reds in their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

"Darwin is ready. He needs time to get used to a lot of things but is already a big help."

"Darwin is ready but that doesn't mean he has to start. He needs time to get used to a lot of things but he's already a real help. It was a proper pre-season training session for him. He said he was nervous early on. Normal. He's settled quickly. Feels at home."

The German also turned his attention to the test which newly-promoted Fulham will pose, and praised the west Londoners for their attractive style of play.

"Fulham did extremely well last season. Getting promoted by playing 'football' is one of the hardest things to do in this Championship. All my respect. A really good team. Fabio was important for them. Harry Wilson is too."

"In the week I always read about the other team and they have a few issues to solve in the market. It's away, Fulham will be tough. I am happy we played the City game as it gave a hint as to where we are."

