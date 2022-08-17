Chelsea are investigating a possible incident of racist abuse aimed at Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Son was reportedly abused when he went over to take a corner in front of the home supporters in the Shed End during the second half.

Footage emerged after the match and appeared to show a racist gesture from a fan aimed towards the South Korean.

The game between the two London sides caused much controversy after Chelsea felt hard done by to only come away with a draw.

Spurs came from behind twice, including a last-gasp Harry Kane equaliser from a corner to salvage a point for the north Londoners.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg cancelled out Kalidou Koulibaly’s opener, before Reece James thought he had snatched all three points in the 77th minute.

Kane’s equaliser in the 96th minute caused havoc after repays showed Cristian Romero had pulled Marc Cucurella’s hair in the build-up to the goal.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is currently being investigated for comments made after the game surrounding referee Anthony Taylor’s performance during the match.

The German and opposite manager Antonio Conte were both sent off following a full-time altercation, where the pair clashed after a fierce handshake.

Both managers have been charged by the FA over alleged improper behaviour.

