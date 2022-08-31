WEDNESDAY'S BIG STORIES

Chelsea need to arrest this decline sharpish

They have beaten Everton and Leicester this season, drawing against Spurs and losing to Leeds and Southampton. It is by their standards, a disappointing start.

"We struggle with our focus and consistency,” said Tuchel immediately after the match.

“One thing goes against us and we struggle to find answers, we struggle to find our way back. It does not take a lot to beat us. This is what I don't like. It's something we need to understand as fast as possible and to change.

"The lack of concentration is too high."

It was a stinging attack on his own players, but perhaps a heat-of-the-moment reaction? Nope, he doubled down in his post-match press conference.

"It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us," the German said. "It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions. It is too easy to beat us.”

Tuchel could have pointed to mitigating circumstances. He didn't but here they are.

There has been a lot of change at Chelsea over the summer. Notable players have left – Antonio Rudiger, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to name but three – and some big-money replacements have arrived. Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, among others.

However, have Chelsea – who finished third last season, five points above fifth-placed Arsenal – begun the new season a stronger proposition than they finished last? Simply, the answer is no. And compounding that issue is the fact that all of their rivals have strengthened.

They will almost certainly add to their squad ahead of Thursday’s closure of the transfer window, but the issues run deeper. And simply signing players will not address issues noted by Tuchel in his post-match press duties.

Chelsea – given the available evidence this season – look to be in proper bother.

RANGNICK ON UNITED'S PROBLEMS

Manchester United followed up a 2-1 win against Liverpool with a 1-0 success against Southampton last weekend. They face bottom-of-the-table Leicester on Thursday.

It has - after a disastrous start - served to re-evaluate views of the club. Football is a fickle old game, and days after being seemingly in terminal decline, optimism has once again been on the rise.

Yet, former interim manager Ralf Rangnick has tempered any optimism in a recent interview where he discussed his time at the club.

"As a coach or sports director, it's about being able to develop things and minimising the chance factor as much as possible," Rangnick told Der Standard

"That you develop a team in a direction where you use game control and a certain type of football to create significantly more chances than you allow the opponent to have.

"It would not have taken Manchester United six months to do that. After just two weeks it was clear to me where the problems were and what would have to be done to fix them - but the question is whether you have the option of changing these things."

The current Austrian national team boss did not hold back but lacked specifics. The Der Standard question that followed will be posted below without comment.

It went: "If Cristiano Ronaldo were Austrian, would you call him up?"

Rangnick's response: "He's not Austrian."

ACCIDENTAL TROLLING

Tottenham Hotspur got their transfer business done early doors this summer, picking up Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet.

Given the strength of their existing squad and the fact that the above plugged holes in their squad, this has been a smart, targeted window.

And yet, as the window has progressed and other teams have signed up players, sections of an at times restless fan base have become, well, restless.

"Why aren't Tottenham signing players?" some howl into the Twitter void. The answer, of course, is they have.

Anyway, rumours began to swirl on Sunday night that Tottenham might pounce again in the transfer market. There were about three minutes when it looked like Yannick Carrasco could be on his way to North London.

Yet on Monday morning Tottenham did a very nicely put together announcement video. They had signed someone. But they teased it. Was it Carrasco? Nope, it was a player they had already signed. One Cristian 'Cuti' Romero. A great signing, but not a new, shiny signing.

Cue more howling into the void in some parts.

IN OTHER NEWS

Mannequins are now smart. Yup, mannequin free-kick walls now jump.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. Singularity incoming.

IN THE CHANNELS

This is quite something. Quite something indeed.

IN THE CHANNELS II

This is also quite something. Quite something indeed.

HAT-TIP

Tifo consistently produce enlightening videos. The signing of Antony and its merits are discussed in this latest excellent video.

In essence, the Brazilian will allow Erik ten Hag to instil his philosophy at United, help rebalance their wing dynamics and work in tandem with Jadon Sancho rather than replace him. United fans should be very excited.

COMING UP

There's more Premier League in the mix on Wednesday. Bournemouth face Wolves, Arsenal host Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest travel to Manchester City and West Ham United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium.

