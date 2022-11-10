Southampton have appointed Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three and a half year deal.

Jones joins from Championship side Luton Town and replaces the sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl, who departed on November 7 with Saints in the bottom three of the Premier League and on an alarming run of form, with just eight league wins in the 2022 calendar year up to the Austrian's removal.

The Welshman's managerial CV is a strong one, having won promotion to League One with the Hatters in 2018 and having proved to be an astute developer of talent.

He had a less successful spell in charge of Stoke City in 2019 - he was sacked after just 38 total games in charge, winning only six of them - but having come back to Luton in the same year, he has taken them to their current spot of eighth in the notoriously competitive division.

Jones said of his decision to join: "I’m really proud to be given this opportunity.

"I know a lot about the club from back in the days of The Dell, to coming here to St Mary’s, and it’s a wonderful football club.

"A lot of my family are Southampton fans, which doesn’t half help, and I feel really, really proud to be given the opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I’ve dreamt of that since I’ve become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it’s run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me.”

Of Hasenhuttl's departure, Southampton's statement had read: “Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

"“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.”

