Southampton - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 13
St. Mary's Stadium / 23.10.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
3-4-3
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
14
SouthamptonSOU
1132611
