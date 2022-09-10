Southampton - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 7
St. Mary's Stadium / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Postponed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Brentford

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
8
BrentfordBRE
62319
12
SouthamptonSOU
62137
