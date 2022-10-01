Southampton - Everton

Premier League / Matchday 9
St. Mary's Stadium / 01.10.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Everton
Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-5-1
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
760118
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
752017
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
13
EvertonEVE
71427
14
SouthamptonSOU
72147
