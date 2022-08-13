Southampton - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 2
St. Mary's Stadium / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
3-5-2
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Southampton jersey
Southampton
3-5-2
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
6
Leeds UnitedLEE
11003
20
SouthamptonSOU
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Ten Hag 'convinced' Man Utd will have better squad by end of transfer window

10 minutes ago

Premier League

'It's a bit s*** to be honest' - Haaland disappointed not to score hat-trick in Man City's win

07/08/2022 at 20:26

Related matches

Aston Villa
-
-
Everton
13/08
Manchester City
-
-
Bournemouth
13/08
Arsenal
-
-
Leicester City
13/08
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Fulham
13/08

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Southampton and Leeds United with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 13 August 2022.

Catch the latest Southampton and Leeds United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.