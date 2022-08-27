Southampton - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 4
St. Mary's Stadium / 27.08.2022
Southampton
Not started
-
-
Manchester United
Lineups

Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-5-1
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Southampton

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Manchester CityMCI
32107
3
Leeds UnitedLEE
32107
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
5
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
32107
11
SouthamptonSOU
31114
14
Manchester UnitedMUN
31023
Latest news

Premier League

Ten Hag runs about a bit, Man Utd players 'impressed' – The Warm-Up

24/08/2022 at 08:18

Premier League

'It was embarrassing' - Carragher slams Liverpool defending in Manchester United defeat

23/08/2022 at 08:00

