Southampton put in a stunning performance to come from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1.

Chelsea started the better side, Raheem Sterling scored his third goal in two games

But Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men responded swiftly, just two minutes after going behind they equalised when Romeo Lavia fired in a long shot from the edge of the box after a corner was not cleared well by Cesar Azpilicueta.

They then went ahead when Romain Perraud’s low cross was controlled and finished by Adam Armstrong on the stroke of half-time.

In the second half, Southampton continued to be the better side and looked more likely to score throughout as Mohammed Salisu had one effort cleared off the line by Thiago Silva.

The Saints’ second win of the season gives them seven points from five games, level with Chelsea

More to follow...

