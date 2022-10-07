Nottingham Forest have ended speculation over Steve Cooper’s future by awarding their manager a new contract.

With Forest bottom of the Premier League after the opening eight games of the season, there had been reports that club owner Evangelos Marinakis was weighing up the decision to sack Cooper and bring in a replacement.

Ad

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber had been linked with the role, though last season he had turned down the chance to move to the Premier League as Ralf Rangnick’s assistant manager during the German’s time at Manchester United.

Premier League Take a punt on Maddison and ditch the Southgate straitjacket - Warm-Up 04/10/2022 AT 09:36

Cooper had taken Forest into the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 1999, after yoyoing between the top two divisions following Brian Clough’s final season in charge in 1993.

In the summer transfer window, Forest added a new complement of players as 23 signings were made for the new campaign.

That resulted in suggestions that Cooper would be moved on in favour of a new manager.

However the club confirmed in a statement on their website on Friday afternoon with it appearing that Marinakis is willing to give Cooper the chance to work with his new set of players for longer as they attempt to get out of the bottom three when the season ends.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce that Steve Cooper has signed a new contract with the club,” the club said in a statement. “The Forest head coach has signed a new deal at The City Ground running until 2025.

“The 42-year-old took charge of The Reds last September and has since won 29 of his 54 matches at the helm.

“After finishing fourth in the Championship last season, he became the first manager since 1998 to lead The Reds into the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

“It is now important that our focus is solely on football. As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League.”

Nottingham Forest next play Aston Villa, at home, on Monday, October 10.

They are currently 20th in the league table after losing six games from the first eight, with a single win and draw.

Premier League Maddison stars as Leicester cruise past Forest to earn first win of season 03/10/2022 AT 18:16