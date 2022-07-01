Newcastle have continued their overhaul under Eddie Howe with the capture of Dutch defender Sven Botman from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Botman has been held in regard for some time, and has been a long-term target for Newcastle.

They wrapped up the deal for central defender at the start of July, with the 22-year-old putting his name to a five-year contract.

Newcastle said in a statement they beat off competition from a number of sides across Europe to secure the signature of the former Heerenveen man.

"I'm really happy - delighted - and I can't wait to start this new adventure," Botman told the club's official website. "This is the best day of my life, to sign a contract with Newcastle United. It's a day I've worked hard for and I'm very excited.

"Newcastle had a long-term plan to get to the top, for both me and for the club, and they play in the Premier League which is the best league in Europe.

"The whole package is just perfect. I'm looking forward now to meeting the fans and also my new team-mates."

Magpies boss Howe said: "I'm delighted Sven is joining us. He is technically very good, physically very good and has a great attitude.

“He already has solid experience at the top level but he is at a great age to grow with this team.”

Botman becomes Newcastle’s third signing of the summer, following on from the arrivals of Matt Targett and Nick Pope, as Howe looks to build a squad capable of climbing the Premier League table after guiding them to safety last season.

The defender has played for the Netherlands at all age groups, and was called up to the full national side in 2020 - but is still to make hide debut for the Oranje.

