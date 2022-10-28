Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked up star signing Darwin Nunez’s “incredible potential” after a mixed start for the striker at Anfield.

The Uruguay international became the Reds’ record signing when he joined from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million in the summer.

Nunez has scored six goals in 13 games for Klopp’s side, but he earned a three-match ban for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the second game of the season.

The 23-year-old has also struggled with fitness issues and missed last weekend’s shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, although he returned to score in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Asked how far Nunez can go ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds, Klopp said: "Nobody knows. He doesn’t know. It is so exciting, but he has to stay fit, be available all the time and he wasn’t against Nottingham [Forest]. We have to work on all different areas.

"The potential is incredible. It’s not only speed, the attitude is really good, he is a real worker, some people out there aren’t sure technically, but it’s incredible.

“He doesn’t bring it on the pitch at the moment all the time but it’s nothing to do with technique. It’s all possible to develop. It’s really exciting, but where it could go I have no idea."

Nunez has hit a good run of form recently, scoring four goals in his last five appearances.

But Klopp pointed out that an adaptation period will be necessary for the youngster.

“It’s a massive step. The problem is not that the boys need extra long to settle, they have different situations,” Klopp said.

"Darwin came here after a short beak in the summer, arriving in Asia, doesn’t speak a word of English, and being young, and Liverpool’s a big club, and it’s a big step for him and he was expensive.

“He played the first game and everybody was looking at you. It’s like the whole place is dark and there is only one light and it’s a spot on you.

"He started pretty well and then you have a red card. He felt embarrassed for himself. Getting a knock like this is cool, but he can’t blame anyone else.

"For all these things, his numbers are incredible to be absolutely honest. He had a few chances which he missed but he scored as well. He was involved in a lot of things and the steps he is making are really big. It was a great month for him."

Klopp was fined £30,000 this week for shouting at a referee in a 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

The incident earned the German a red card and he apologised afterwards.

"I know what I said and with a different face it would have been completely fine,” he said.

“It's the most expensive face! A lot of money, but I heard it will be invested in something good, which is fine.

"Should I have got a ban? I don't know. I'm not happy or relieved or whatever. I was waiting for the punishment, take it and then go from there."

