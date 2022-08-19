Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged by the FA following their touchline spats during Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

Chelsea boss Tuchel was hit with a £35,000 fine and a one-game touchline ban, but that has been temporarily lifted pending written submissions from the Independent Regulatory Commission.

Spurs coach Conte has been handed a £15,000 fine and a charge of improper conduct.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3," an FA statement read. "Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday 14 August 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

"These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the Independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decisions that will be made available in due course."

Sunday’s Premier League clash was a high-octane affair. Tuchel and Conte clashed during the game - and had to be pulled apart.

Harry Kane netted an injury-time goal to rescue a point, sparking wild Tottenham celebrations.

At the full-time whistle, Tuchel grabbed Conte’s hand and the pair exchanged words before again being separated by rival players and coaches.

It is not immediately clear when the Independent Regulatory Commission’s written submissions will be made available.

At this stage, Tuchel has the green light to be on the touchline for Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

