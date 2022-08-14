The pair had a running battle throughout the second half, twice squaring up to each other before being dismissed by referee Anthony Taylor moments after Harry Kane had snatched an equaliser at the death.

In sweltering temperatures in west London on Sunday afternoon, Tuchel was enraged by a series of controversial decisions by Taylor and Conte’s exuberant celebrations.

Here’s how it unfolded…

FLASHPOINT I

Taylor waves play on after a crunching tackle from Rodrigo Bentancur on Kai Havertz. Forty-four seconds later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg guides home the equaliser from outside the box. Chelsea are aggrieved on two fronts: a) Bentancur's bruising challenge, and b) Richarlison lurking in an offside position while in goalkeeper Benjamin Mendy’s field of vision.

The goal stands, Conte celebrates wildly and Tuchel is not happy. The pair clash. Both are booked.

FLASHPOINT II

Reece James appears to have snatched a deserved victory for Chelsea with a lashed strike in the 77th minute. Tuchel, evoking memories of former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2004, runs down the touchline in wild celebration. Conte tries to ignore him as he gallops past.

FLASHPOINT III

Christian Romero, who by this stage is on a one-man mission to rile up the opposition, grabs a chunk of Marc Cucurella’s hair and hauls him to the floor before a Spurs corner in injury time. After a short VAR check for violent conduct, play is waved on. Kane heads home from the corner, sparking pandemonium in the away end and fury in the home dugout.

Moments later, Taylor brings the match to an end and the managers have the customary post-match handshake. Only, Tuchel refuses to let go of Conte’s hand, causing the Italian to spin around and prompt another shouting match before the supporting cast intervene. Both are swiftly sent off by Taylor.

