Jamie Carragher has labelled Chelsea's decision to sack Thomas Tuchel as "crazy".

The German guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 just months after his appointment at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues' statement on Wednesday said that it was the "right time" to make a change as the club reaches 100 days under the ownership of a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

The London club sit sixth in the Premier League table after their opening six games of the domestic season, five points off league leaders Arsenal, while a 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener on Tuesday seemed to be the final straw for Chelsea's new ownership.

Carragher believes it was too early into the season for Tuchel to be sacked and that he should have been a given until at least the international break at the end of September to turn the club's form around.

The former Liverpool defender wrote in his column for The Telegraph: "To sack any manager seven games into a season is ridiculous. To sack a manager of Thomas Tuchel’s class is crazy.

"No matter what the explanation from new owner Todd Boehly, how can it make sense to act six weeks into a new campaign, when the transfer window has just closed and a squad has been assembled to fit the manager’s vision?

"What must Wesley Fofana be thinking today? More relevantly, what is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thinking?

"His relationship with his ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel was the key to his signing last week.

"Did Boehly sanction that deal while privately considering a change of coach might be necessary in a matter of days?

"Boehly’s track record at the LA Dodgers baseball team suggests he does stand by his coaches, but if this change was part of a desire to impose a ‘long-term plan’ why not make it during the summer, before millions were spent in the transfer window on players you cannot be sure that the next manager rates?

"The spending spree looks like it was a way of appeasing anxious fans that it would be business as usual under a new regime rather than based on calculated, long-term squad building.

"Alternatively, if doubts in Tuchel have surfaced quickly this season, why not wait until the international break rather than unleash carnage in the aftermath of a poor Champions League result?

"At least give him a few more games to prove he can lead the side in the right direction, or give yourself that two week window to hire a replacement."

Tuchel: 'I'm angry at myself' after Chelsea lose Champions League opener

Carragher believes Chelsea should look hire former Tottenham and Paris-Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"It looks like Brighton’s Graham Potter is the No. 1 target. That surprises me.

"If I was in charge of a top English club and had a vacancy I would be straight on the phone to Mauricio Pochettino – a coach with a history of building a club, performing in the Champions League and leading world stars.

"What is for certain is that with Tuchel gone, fans of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham will feel their top four chances have been significantly enhanced.

"Tuchel will not be out of work long. It says everything about the outgoing Chelsea’s manager’s ability that should any of Europe's top clubs have a vacancy in the future, his name will be high on the list of candidates."

