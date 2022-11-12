Rodrigo Bentancur was the hero as Spurs came from behind three times to win a breath-taking match 4-3 against Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result sees Antonio Conte’s side avoid a third defeat in a week while Leeds were involved in a second seven-goal thriller in as many games having beaten Bournemouth by the same scoreline a week earlier.

Crysencio Summerville latched onto a Brenden Aaronson pass to calmly slot past Hugo Lloris to give the visitors the lead after just ten minutes but Spurs were soon level through Harry Kane’s smart finish despite Leeds’ appeals for a foul on Illan Meslier in the build-up.

Undaunted, Leeds were back in front before the break when Lloris failed to stop Rodrigo’s volley from the edge of the box.

A fine strike from Ben Davies made it 2-2 just after half time but Rodrigo gave Leeds the lead for the third time when he fired the ball beyond Lloris from a narrow angle.

However, they were unable to hang on to the lead and an unmarked Bentancur drilled in a third equaliser with nine minutes to play.

The Uruguayan wasn’t finished however and moments later was on hand to tap Dejan Kulusevski’s cross for 4-3.

Leeds' disappointment was complete when Tyler Adams picked up his second booking late on to see his side end the game with ten men.

The much-needed win for Tottenham saw the north Londoners temporarily move up to third place ahead of Newcastle’s match against Chelsea at St. James Park.

