Tottenham Hotspur - Everton

Premier League / Matchday 11
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Everton jersey
Everton
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
980124
2
Manchester CityMCI
972023
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
850315
12
EvertonEVE
924310
