Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
53029
8
FulhamFUL
52218
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Sancho strike gives resurgent United third win in a row

18 hours ago

Premier League

Substitute Carvalho gets late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle

Yesterday at 06:35

Related matches

Everton
-
-
Liverpool
03/09
Chelsea
-
-
West Ham United
03/09
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Bournemouth
03/09
Newcastle United
-
-
Crystal Palace
03/09

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.