Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 16
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
12
Leeds UnitedLEE
1343615
Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

