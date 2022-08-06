Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton

Premier League / Matchday 1
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/southampton/teamcenter.shtml
Southampton
Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-5-1
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Southampton jersey
Southampton
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tottenham Hotspur logo
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
Aston VillaAVL
00000
1
BournemouthBOU
00000
1
BrentfordBRE
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
SouthamptonSOU
00000
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
00000
Crystal Palace
-
-
Arsenal
20:00
Fulham
-
-
Liverpool
06/08
Leeds United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
06/08
Newcastle United
-
-
Nottingham Forest
06/08

