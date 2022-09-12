Antonio Conte has revealed he went to Buckingham Palace following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace on Thursday, September 8.

“For sure what happened in the last few days in England is something extraordinary. Unfortunately, the Queen died,” Conte told reporters.

“Honestly, on Thursday, we were all sad because we are talking about a person that her service for this country was outstanding. I think that in this moment there is big sadness in the country for this and [I was] living this atmosphere in London.

“On Friday I went to Buckingham Palace like a normal person, because I am normal person! I did it with a hat [on], to live this situation because I think for sure we will remember this for the rest of our lives.”

Conte wore a hat to disguise himself as he laid flowers at Buckingham Palace with his brother Daniele.

The Italian paid tribute to the Queen and says the events of Thursday will be a moment he remembers for the rest of his life.

“I want to give condolences from me, from the club, from the players to the Royal Family,” continued Conte.

“Then football has to go ahead and we will do it, but I think the Premier League made an important decision to stop football and show respect for the death of the Queen.

“We are talking about a situation that we will find it in the story of the future. To stay here in this moment and to live this moment here is for sure a sad moment, but at the same time it is a special moment because we are talking about the death of the Queen.

“She was 96 years old and honestly for me it was very difficult to believe she was dead, because in your mind you think that the Queen was immortal. To live this situation in London, in this specific moment, for sure I will keep this in my heart, in my mind for the rest of my life.”

