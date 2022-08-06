Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign up and running in N17 as Antonio Conte’s side came back from behind to seal an emphatic 4-1 win over Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to move to the top of the table.

Going into the game, Spurs had not tasted victory in either of their last two meetings with the Saints, and it looked like a similar pattern would emerge once again as the away side took a shock lead in the 12th minute.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse latched onto Moussa Djenepo’s clever cut-back to fire in a first-time strike past Hugo Lloris from inside the box to give his side the advantage.

Tottenham, however, came back strong, and they were back on level terms just nine minutes later. Dejan Kulusevski’s whipped cross from the right was met at the back post by Ryan Sessegnon, who scored his first league goal for Spurs to get his side back in it.

Spurs continued to make their pressure pay, and Eric Dier gave his side a deserved lead in the 31st minute.

A diving header from the centre-back at the near post from Son Heung-min’s cross from the left found the net in the 31st minute, as Tottenham completed their comeback.

The home side further extended their advantage in the 60th minute, as a clumsy own goal by Mohammed Salisu made Southampton’s afternoon even worse.

Tottenham then completed the rout three minutes later to get their fourth goal of the game, as Dejan Kulusevski capped off a fantastic individual performance to get on the scoresheet with a low, curling strike.

