Wayne Rooney has admitted to CNN that managing Everton or Manchester United "would be a dream" with his two former clubs "close to my heart".

The 37-year-old is currently the manager of Major League Soccer club D.C. United after leaving Derby County earlier in the year but would clearly be keen on a move back to the Premier League at some stage in his coaching career.

Ad

For Rooney, becoming the boss at Everton - his childhood club he played for in two separate stints - or United, where he became a Premier League legend over the course of an illustrious 13-year spell, would be something very special.

Transfers PSG plan loan move for Felix - Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO

"Obviously, Everton and Manchester United are the two clubs who are really close to my heart so to manage one of the two would be a dream," Rooney told CNN 's Becky Anderson ahead of the Globe Soccer Awards, an international ceremony which celebrates the best the sport has to offer.

"I'm still gaining a lot of experience from what I'm doing. You want to learn, and I want to go into Everton or Manchester United, I want to go in there and be able to give the best version of me.

"I'd be naive to say 'I'm going to go and manage Manchester United in the next year or so'. For me, it's about putting the work in and developing myself and if I do that and I do it in the right way, then I feel these jobs, these opportunities will come to me eventually.

He added: "I love it. Trying to develop players, young players, but also having that relationship with the more senior players, and trying to develop them.

"The appealing thing, obviously going back to DC and going in as head coach, for me was if you look at all the big teams and the culture, it's so diverse with different nationalities, different religions."

Rooney gave his thoughts on the current progress being made at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag and was optimistic about what the Dutchman was managing to achieve already.

"It's the best I've seen Manchester United for a long time," he said. "I think you can see what he's trying to do. High energy, high press with the team and it was very difficult for Tottenham to play against."

Rooney has previously been outspoken in saying that "United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go" with his former team-mate having made an underwhelming return to the club, but he has defended him over the recent criticism he has received for walking down the tunnel when not getting game time.

"Football's emotional and you want players who want to be on the pitch," he said. "I don't mind a player coming off and not being happy. I've done it myself."

- - -

World Cup Ronaldo eyes World Cup record after being named in Portugal squad A DAY AGO