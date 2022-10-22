Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that his team’s 3-1 victory against Brighton was “one of the toughest games.”

The home side got back to winning ways after Erling Haaland scored two goals, one being a penalty in the first half. After the break, Leandro Trossard brought one back, but Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning strike sealed the win.

Although it looked to be a relatively straightforward win that City are so accustomed to, Guardiola felt his laboured towards the three points.

He said: "We struggled a bit, it's one of the toughest games you could face at the moment but [it’s] three points after the defeat at Anfield.

"[Brighton] decided to play a game man to man on the pitch, and we were lucky to have the quality for the third goal. With the ball they have incredible quality and the two guys in the middle [Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo] - they are a really good team.

"In those moments, we have to be resilient and knew the game would be tough until the end. Kevin [De Bruyne] scored a goal that was magnificent, but we would fight to the end to avoid a draw or defeat. Sometimes it is important to understand the game we have to play."

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is yet to register a win with his new side, said: "We played a good game against one of the most important teams in the Premier League, Europe and the world - but we lost.

"I think in the first half we were a little afraid, and then the second half maybe we changed the mentality. The players wanted to score a goal and open the game.

"We had a chance to score for 2-2, but in the second half, we played very, very well."

De Zerbi was also asked if VAR was right in awarding Manchester City a penalty, saying bluntly: "I don't know. My job is not to analyse the referee. I'm not happy but I don't want to speak too much about the referee, the decision or VAR.”

De Bruyne was insistent that his side could have scored more, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

He said: "The first half we had fully under control; we didn't let them play. We should've scored to make it 3-0, and they scored [to make it] 2-1. It was a bit tight in the game but obviously, scoring the third finished the game. I got the ball from Bernardo [Silva], looked through the options, I was in space there, shot, and it went in perfectly."

Up next, Manchester City will head to Germany to play Borussia Dortmund, Haaland’s former club side, while Brighton will continue their search for a win against Chelsea.

