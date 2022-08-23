West Ham have announced the signing of Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year contract.

Emerson, who joined Chelsea in 2018, has moved to West Ham for an undisclosed fee and will stay with the Hammers until 2026, with a one-year option.

The Italian had two years left on his contract at Chelsea but spent last season on loan at Lyon and was looking for more game time with a Premier League side.

He has provided cover for Marcos Alonso and Ben Chillwell, but Marc Cucurella’s arrival would have pushed him down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson, who will wear the No. 33 shirt. “It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now!”

Manager David Moyes added: “We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham United.

“He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

“He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.”

Emerson is West Ham’s seventh signing this summer after striker Gianluca Scamacca, defenders Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, midfielder Flynn Downes and winger Maxwel Cornet joined the club.

Moyes’ side play the second leg of their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday against Viborg, which they lead 3-1, before they look for their first points in the Premier League against Aston Villa on Sunday after a disappointing start to the season.

