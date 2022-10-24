West Ham United - Bournemouth

Premier League / Matchday 13
London Stadium / 24.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Bournemouth

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
13
BournemouthBOU
1134413
17
West Ham UnitedWHU
1132611
Latest news

Premier League

Conte laments Tottenham depth but calls for calm after Newcastle loss - ‘Time and patience’

an hour ago

Premier League

Arteta rues missed chances after Arsenal held by Southampton - ‘Should have been different’

2 hours ago

