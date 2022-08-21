West Ham United - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 3
London Stadium / 21.08.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
2
Manchester CityMCI
22006
3
ArsenalARS
22006
4
FulhamFUL
31205
5
BrentfordBRE
31114
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
21104
19
West Ham UnitedWHU
20020
