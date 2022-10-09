West Ham United - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 10
London Stadium / 09.10.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Lineups

West Ham United
4-5-1
Fulham
4-5-1
West Ham United
4-5-1
Fulham
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United
Fulham
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
870121
2
Manchester CityMCI
862020
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
852117
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
742114
5
ChelseaCHE
741213
8
FulhamFUL
832311
15
West Ham UnitedWHU
82157
Follow the Premier League live Football match between West Ham United and Fulham with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 9 October 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Fulham news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more.