West Ham United - Leicester City

Premier League / Matchday 16
London Stadium / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
14
Leicester CityLEI
1442814
15
West Ham UnitedWHU
1442814
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Brentford
12/11
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leeds United
12/11
Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
12/11
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Crystal Palace
12/11

Follow the Premier League live Football match between West Ham United and Leicester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Leicester City news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.