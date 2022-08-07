West Ham United - Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
‘We will see what happens’ – Pep Guardiola relaxed over his Manchester City future ahead of Premier League opener

Pep Guardiola remained relaxed over his future, despite his current contract at the Etihad expiring in June next year. His future is not the only thing in doubt, as Bernardo Silva is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona. Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham United on Sunday.

James Hilsum
By
James Hilsum
Updated 05/08/2022 at 20:37 GMT
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
11003
8
Manchester CityMCI
00000
8
West Ham UnitedWHU
00000
