West Ham United - Manchester City
Premier League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 07.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
‘We will see what happens’ – Pep Guardiola relaxed over his Manchester City future ahead of Premier League opener
Pep Guardiola remained relaxed over his future, despite his current contract at the Etihad expiring in June next year. His future is not the only thing in doubt, as Bernardo Silva is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona. Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham United on Sunday.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
West Ham United
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad