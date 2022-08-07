‘We will see what happens’ – Pep Guardiola relaxed over his Manchester City future ahead of Premier League opener

Pep Guardiola remained relaxed over his future, despite his current contract at the Etihad expiring in June next year. His future is not the only thing in doubt, as Bernardo Silva is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona. Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence against West Ham United on Sunday.