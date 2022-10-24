Kurt Zouma's header and an injury-time Said Benrahma penalty earned West Ham a controversial 2-0 victory over Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

It was a scrappy first half, and despite the Hammers having the better chances in the first 40 minutes, they failed to capitalise.

Bournemouth had opportunities to score on the break, their best chance coming in the 38th minute when Tomas Soucek cheaply gave the ball away in midfield. It allowed Dominic Solanke to counter, running the length of the pitch before forcing Lukasz Fabianski into a save.

West Ham took the lead moments before half-time when a corner fell to Soucek, who headed goalwards, and all Zouma had to do was flick it into the back of the net.

Thilo Kehrer had handled the ball in the build-up to the goal, but after a VAR check, it was deemed accidental, and the goal stood.

West Ham continued to dominate in the second half as Bournemouth struggled, losing both Dominic Solanke and Neto to injuries. Benrahma was the clear standout for the hosts, consistently taking close shots and setting up his team-mates, but the Hammers were unable to score a second until injury-time.

Vladimir Coufal's cross hit the arm of Jordan Zemura, and after checking the pitchside monitor, the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Benrahma stepped up, smashed the ball into the top corner, and secured the victory.

Up next, West Ham will look to keep their perfect record in the Europa Conference League when they play Silkeborg, while Bournemouth turn their attention to Tottenham on the weekend.

TALKING POINT: HANDBALL OR NOT?

It’s the Premier League. When is the talking point not the referees? Make no mistake, West Ham probably deserved to win on the night, but Bournemouth will feel hard done by given the decisions by the referee, David Coote, and the VAR team. Zouma’s goal had a clear handball in the build-up, with Kehrer almost making the West Ham logo of the two hammers with his arms as he nudged the ball into the path of the goal.

The last-minute penalty decision was dubious as well, with Coote calling a handball on Zemura. The ball no doubt touched his hands, but with the player sliding for a block, one has to question what exactly he’s supposed to do in that situation. Surely he can’t have his arms behind his back when he’s flying into a tackle.

At full-time, Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil had a quick word with Coote before marching off, and we find ourselves with even more referee controversy in the Premier League.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: SAID BENRAHMA

His goal may have been a last-minute penalty, but make no mistake, Benrahma was completely dictating the attacking play for West Ham. He had Bournemouth’s defence spinning in circles as he played around them and was playing with real confidence while creating chances, finding space, and taking good shots. David Moyes has been critical of him in the past and putting him back in the starting XI meant that he wanted the forward to show his worth. He certainly did that and more tonight.

PLAYER RATINGS

West Ham: Fabianski 7, Johnson 6, Kehrer 5, Zouma 7, Cresswell 7, Rice 7, Soucek 7, Bowen 6, Downes 6, Benrahma 9, Scamacca 6

Subs: Antonio 6, Coufal N/A, Fornals N/A.

Bournemouth: Neto 6, Fredericks 6, Mepham 7, Senesi 6, Smith 6, Tavernier 6, Cook 6, Lerma 6, Christie 5, Billing 6, Solanke 7

Subs: Zemura 6, Moore 6, Anthony 6, Travers 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

46’ - GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 BOURNEMOUTH: KURT ZOUMA SCORES FOR WEST HAM! Ball comes in from a corner. Bournemouth are able to clear, but then Soucek's looping header is flicked into the back of the net by Zouma. A VAR check takes place for a pretty obvious handball on Kehrer, but the goal is eventually given.

60’ - RICE HITS ONE: Rice receives the ball at the edge of the box, and the crowd yells, 'Shoot'. He complies, chesting the ball down on his foot, forcing a big save from Travers.

77’ - HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?! Bournemouth have just missed the easiest chance to tie it up here at the London Stadium! Fabianski drops the ball after trying to collect a cross. Tavernier had the perfect chance to smash it into an open net, but he was too slow. The goal may not have stood either way, given the referee blew his whistle for Lerma's foul on Fabianski.

92’ - GOAL! WEST HAM 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH: BENRAHMA SCORES THE PENALTY! He smashes it into the top left, sending the keeper the wrong way. He's been far and away the best player on the pitch today so he certainly deserved that goal, but the visitors will feel hard done by, especially after the Zouma goal had a clear handball that was not called.

KEY STAT

Benrahma had the most shots (8), touches in the opposition box (6), and take-ons (4) of anyone on the pitch.

