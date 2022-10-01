West Ham United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League / Matchday 9
London Stadium / 01.10.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
760118
2
Manchester CityMCI
752017
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
752017
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
17
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
71336
18
West Ham UnitedWHU
71154
Latest news

Premier League

Maupay opens Everton account as Toffees secure first win of season against West Ham

18/09/2022 at 16:16

Premier League

'A pure gut feeling' - Arsenal's Nwaneri, 15, becomes Premier League's youngest-ever player

18/09/2022 at 22:12

