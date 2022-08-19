Thomas Tuchel has said that he is unimpressed by Mike Dean’s admittance that he made a mistake during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend.

The incident that particularly angered Tuchel after the match was when Spurs’ Cristian Romero pulled Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair during a corner routine, moments before Harry Kane headed a 96th-minute equaliser to spoil the party at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Tempers were high throughout the match, with Tuchel and Antonio Conte getting into a heated exchange during the match and after the final whistle, which saw them both receive red cards.

Premier League Conte ready to move on from Tuchel bust-up, VAR official Dean admits error for equaliser A DAY AGO

Both managers will receive sanctions from the FA, but it is still unclear as to whether either manager will receive a touchline ban.

After the incident, Dean, who was on VAR, admitted that he should have asked referee Anthony Taylor to review the hair pull incident on the monitor.

“I asked referee Anthony Taylor to wait while I looked at the incident involving Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella,” said Dean in his Mail+ column.

“I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn't deem it a violent act.

“I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on field always has the final say. It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I’ve spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning.”

In his press conference ahead of Chelsea’s match against Leeds United, Tuchel said that he could not take much comfort in Dean’s comments.

“Well hopefully I’m not too honest, but if the mistake is that big and that obvious, what’s the point of not admitting it if the whole world sees it? I struggle to be fully impressed by the statement. It’s so clear and obvious I cannot understand how a referee cannot make the right decision.”

While Tuchel has little care for Dean’s apology, he was adamant that there was no malice in his exchange with Conte.

“Of course we laugh, it’s very important to laugh and laugh at ourselves. I was laughing in the dressing room; it was the heat of the match, it was for me not that bad.

“The handshake was maybe too long and too heavy, I admit that, but no harm was done, at least from my side. And we didn’t insult each other.

“I think the thing would have ended if there were not 20 people around us that made the situation look much worse than it actually was.

“But you’re right, if you have [a] reaction like this, you need to live to the reaction towards it. And, of course, I laughed about myself.

“It was passion between two men who fought for their team, and I hope they don’t make more of it.

“It’s not that big a deal for me, it was about passion and nothing more. He was fighting for his team, I was fighting for my team.

“As you hopefully felt before we played Tottenham last season with Conte and now, I have nothing but the biggest respect for him. And this will not change because of that incident.”

Chelsea will travel to Elland Road on Sunday to take on Jesse Marsch’s side, who have four points from their first two matches in the Premier League.

Premier League Liverpool better without naughty Nunez – The Warm-Up 16/08/2022 AT 07:54