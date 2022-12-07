The 2022 World Cup began on Sunday, November 20 in Qatar, and almost as soon as it is concluded the European domestic scene will kick back into life.

The tournament in the Middle East has been held in unique circumstances. While it is not the first event where the hosts have attracted criticism for their attitude to human rights, it is unique for being held outside the traditional summer months.

FIFA originally planned to hold the event as normal but it was moved to November and December, with alterations to stadia which are meant to keep the pitchside temperature within a playable climate.

Because of the move to a mid-season World Cup, the European calendar has come to a halt. Champions League matches will restart in 2023 as normal after the group stages were completed in time, but the Premier League stopped with some teams having played 14 times, and others on 15.

British football is famous for its festive fixture list, with Boxing Day kicking off a full roster of fixtures, and another set played a couple of days later, and more action on New Year’s Day.

When does the 2022 World Cup end?

The final is played on Sunday, December 18 in Qatar.

When do Premier League matches start after the 2022 World Cup?

This year, Boxing Day marks the return of the Premier League, which teams playing either on December 26, 27 or 28.

There is then a frenetic period where every day features a match on December 30 and 31, with more games played on January 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

When is the Carabao Cup last 16?

The Carabao Cup last 16 matches will be played just days after the World Cup finishes.

There are matches scheduled for December 20, while Manchester City and Liverpool meet on December 22.

When is the FA Cup third round?

The FA Cup third round takes place across the January 6-9, 2023.

When do European matches restart?

The Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League restart in February 2023 once the big five European leagues are back in action.

The Champions League is the first tournament to play games on February 14.

Premier League return fixture list from December 26, 2022

26 December

Brentford v Tottenham

Southampton v Brighton

Leicester City v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Arsenal v West Ham

27 December

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

28 December

Leeds United v Manchester City

