Players, officials, and supporters observed a minute’s silence in honour of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City.

The two Premier League sides kicked off their early Saturday game with a minute’s silence, with players and match officials gathered at the centre circle at Molyneux.

Ad

Pep Guardiola and Bruno Lage also joined the observance.

Premier League Haaland gives 'hope' with ability to score goals 'out of nothing', says Ferdinand 2 HOURS AGO

It was the first round of the Premier League following the news of the Queen’s death. That led to last weekend’s league games being suspended.

Top-flight clubs resumed their activities in England with a number of European games in midweek.

After the minute’s silence, the national anthem was performed by a singer with many supporters joining in a rendition of ‘God Save the King’.

Premier League 'I hope you don’t come in rusty' - Ferdinand warns Southgate over 'magical' Grealish 3 HOURS AGO