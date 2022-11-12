Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal

Premier League / Matchday 16
Molineux / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
13111134
2
Manchester CityMCI
13102132
3
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1476127
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1482426
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1372423
19
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
1424810
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Conte 'disappointed' at half-time booing from Spurs fans during Liverpool defeat

06/11/2022 at 22:35

Premier League

Ten Hag blasts Man Utd after Villa loss - 'Stupid, unnecessary, not acceptable'

06/11/2022 at 19:33

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Brentford
12/11
Bournemouth
-
-
Everton
12/11
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Crystal Palace
12/11
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Leeds United
12/11

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.