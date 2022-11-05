Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League / Matchday 15
Molineux / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brighton-and-hove-albion/teamcenter.shtml
Brighton & Hove Albion
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton & Hove Albion logo
Brighton & Hove Albion jersey
Brighton & Hove Albion
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brighton & Hove Albion

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
12101131
2
Manchester CityMCI
1292129
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1382326
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1366124
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1272323
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
1253418
19
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
1324710
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham

30/10/2022 at 22:14

Premier League

Nelson notches brace as Arsenal hit five to go top in style

30/10/2022 at 17:12

Related matches

Manchester City
-
-
Fulham
05/11
Leeds United
-
-
Bournemouth
05/11
Nottingham Forest
-
-
Brentford
05/11
Everton
-
-
Leicester City
05/11

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.