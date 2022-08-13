Wolverhampton Wanderers - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 2
Molineux / 13.08.2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
11003
2
ArsenalARS
11003
2
BournemouthBOU
11003
2
Manchester CityMCI
11003
2
Newcastle UnitedNEW
11003
9
FulhamFUL
10101
13
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
10010
