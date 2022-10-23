Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City

Premier League / Matchday 13
Molineux / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
18
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
112369
20
Leicester CityLEI
112278
