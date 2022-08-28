Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United

Premier League / Matchday 4
Molineux / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/newcastle-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
Newcastle United
Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-3-3
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United logo
Newcastle United jersey
Newcastle United
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
33009
2
Leeds UnitedLEE
42208
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
42208
4
Manchester CityMCI
42117
5
Tottenham HotspurTOT
32107
8
Newcastle UnitedNEW
31205
19
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
30121
