Wolverhampton Wanderers - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 11
Molineux / 15.10.2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Not started
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
4-5-1
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest jersey
Nottingham Forest
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
980124
2
Manchester CityMCI
972023
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
850315
18
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
91356
19
Nottingham ForestNOT
91265
