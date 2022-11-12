Arsenal will go into Christmas with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Martin Odegaard's double secured victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Though dominating possession, the Gunners looked far from potent in the first half and the best chance fell at the other end when Goncalo Guedes intercepted William Saliba's backpass but failed to hit the target.

The deadlock was broken ten minutes into the second half when Gabriel Jesus played a ball into the path of substitute Fabio Vieira on the by-line and his dinked centre was turned in by the Gunners skipper.

The Norwegian midfielder's second goal sealed the win and it came after Wolves stopper Jose Sa had blocked Gabriel Martinelli's shot with his legs, but the follow up proved impossible to keep out.

With Manchester City losing earlier in the day, Arsenal now sit pretty five points clear at the top, while in contrast Wolves prop up the Premier League two points behind Southampton.

TALKING POINT

Worry for Switzerland over skipper - Granit Xhaka has had a fine first half of the season and few players have successfully turned around the affections in which they are held in by a big club in this country so starkly. He was likely to be just as important for Switzerland in Qatar. A team who beat Portugal, Spain and the Czech Republic in consecutive games this year have a fair chance of upsetting the favoured Brazil and Serbia in Group G. So the sight of their captain collapsing to his haunches in the second minute of play and then leaving the field in the 15th minute will be particularly disheartening. Their first game is in 12 days against Cameroon and Murat Yakin will dearly hope the midfielder is available and fully fit for then.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) - When a side is not playing their best they need their leaders to step up. Odegaard was not the most obvious choice for skipper when handed the armband by Mikel Arteta but has shown himself to be a fine option. His desire got him to the ball first for the first goal and his composure enabled him to score the second. Two fine qualities in a leader.

Martin Oedegaard of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal FC at Molineux on November 12, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Jose Sa 6; Semedo 6, Collins 6, Kilman 6, Toti 6; Hugo Bueno 6; Boubacar Traore 6, Ruben Neves 7, Moutinho 6; Adama Traore 6, Guedes 7.

Subs: Podence 7, Lembikisa 5, Nunes 6.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6; White 7, Saliba 6, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 7; Partey 7, Xhaka 6; Saka 7, Odegaard 8*, Martinelli 6; Jesus 6.

Subs: Vieira 7, Soares, Nelson, Elneny.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

44' AWFUL ERROR FROM SALIBA! Guedes judged where his attempted backpass was heading and controlled the ball but his shot was heading wide of the goal, even if it had not deflected off Gabriel.

52' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Jesus slips a ball through for Vieira who clips a ball from near the by-line past Sa and Odegaard taps home to put his side in front.

75' GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Odegard scores again. Martinelli's effort was blocked by Sa's legs but Odegard took his time with the follow-up, teeing himself up and then driving his effort into the net.

89' RAMSDALE TIPS OVER THE BAR! Podence has been lively since he's come on and the England international had to be on his game to put over the bar.

KEY STAT

15 - The number of years since Arsenal were top at Christmas.

7 - Arsenal have won seven of their last eight games.

