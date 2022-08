Football

'Yes!' – Thomas Tuchel admits he enjoyed heated clash with Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte were sent off at full-time for their second clash, with the coaches squaring up to each other amid a niggling handshake. Tuchel and Conte were both booked during the match in a major dugout melee after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's goal, with Chelsea incensed that Kai Havertz was not awarded a free-kick in the build-up.

00:01:02, 2 hours ago