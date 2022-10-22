Erik ten Hag believes that Manchester United dictated the game against Chelsea in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

It looked to be points dropped for United after a rash Scott McTominay foul led to a Jorginho penalty. But Casemiro, who signed from Real Madrid in the summer, came up with a looping header that went just over the line in added time to earn a point for his new club.

Ad

"I have to [give] a big compliment to my team. To fight back, with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good,” said Ten Hag after full-time.

Premier League 'Players have done a lot worse at Man Utd' – Keane leaps to defence of Ronaldo 4 HOURS AGO

The Dutch manager mentioned that his side had chances to put the game to bed early, saying: "First half, Rashford had two big chances, Antony one against one. You have to score goals in such moments because in top games three chances is massive. You have to score.

"We dictated the game, and I am happy with that. If you concede a goal late, it is difficult.”

The manager repeated that his side dictated the game before saying: “Then they switched system. In the end, one point each was a fair result. It was important [during] this period to show we are capable to fight back.

"Eight minutes before half time we had some troubles but defence in the second half we didn't have troubles. The second half we didn't really create big chances, but also Chelsea didn't.

"I think it is a fair result. I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn't deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home."

Ahead of the fixture, Ten Hag had made the difficult decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad due the striker’s refusal to come on against Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese also left Old Trafford before full-time when his side were winning 2-0.

When asked if the point and the performance prove anything to Ronaldo, Ten Hag simply said: “Of course it is a big moment, to collect a point. It was well deserved. It is more important to have the right culture, the right standards, and values. For the long-term it is always more important than that [an equaliser]."

Ten Hag was also questioned about Raphael Varane, who was forced to limp off in the 60th minute.

“It is difficult to say how it is now because it is so soon after the game. We have to wait a minimum 24 hours so the medical staff can do their job and we do a diagnosis. I can understand [his] emotions [given that the World Cup is in a few weeks]. He has to wait, he is experienced but we don't know."

Manchester United fans will hope the positive mood in the team continues. Up next, they host FC Sheriff in the Europa League.

Premier League No interest for Ronaldo despite being allowed to leave on free transfer - report 9 HOURS AGO